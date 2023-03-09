German authorities respond to shooting inside Hamburg church that killed multiple people

German police in the city of Hamburg are responding to a reported shooting inside a church that has killed multiple people and injured others.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m.

The German news agency dpa said "several" people were dead and some injured, but didn't give precise figures.

It reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses.

Police said on Twitter that a large operation was underway in the city's Alsterdorf district.

Further details on what happened weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.