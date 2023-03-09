Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

German authorities respond to shooting inside Hamburg church that killed multiple people

Police said a large operation was underway in the city's Alsterdorf district

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
German police in the city of Hamburg are responding to a reported shooting inside a church that has killed multiple people and injured others. 

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. 

The German news agency dpa said "several" people were dead and some injured, but didn't give precise figures.

Armed police officers near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday March 9, 2023, after one or more people opened fire in a church. 

Armed police officers near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday March 9, 2023, after one or more people opened fire in a church.  (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

It reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses. 

Police said on Twitter that a large operation was underway in the city's Alsterdorf district.

Further details on what happened weren't immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

