Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Soldier killed, another seriously injured in vehicle accident at Poland army camp

The injured soldier was in life-threatening condition as he was airlifted to a Polish hospital, officials said

Associated Press
Published
close
Israel is placing ‘unrelenting’ military pressure on Hamas to release hostages: Eylon Levy Video

Israel is placing ‘unrelenting’ military pressure on Hamas to release hostages: Eylon Levy

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the latest news emerging from the Israel-Hamas war following Gaza’s proposal for a cease-fire and hostage release deal. 

  • A military tracked vehicle ran over two Polish soldiers at an army test range in Drawsko Pomorskie.
  • One soldier was killed, and the other was seriously injured.
  • The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Land Forces Training Center.

A military tracked vehicle ran over two Polish soldiers, killing one and seriously injuring the other, at an army test range in northwestern Poland, officials said.

The accident took place on Tuesday. 

It occurred at the Land Forces Training Center in Drawsko Pomorskie, said Maj. Tomasz Zygmunt from the military police.

NATO TO HOLD LARGEST MILITARY EXERCISES IN DECADES, INVOLVING AROUND 90,000 PERSONNEL

The injured soldier was airlifted to a hospital.

Military exercise

A vehicle is seen during military exercises on Feb. 26, 2024, in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. A military tracked vehicle ran over two Polish soldiers, killing one and seriously injuring the other, at an army test range, officials said. ( Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The soldier was in life-threatening condition during the transport, he said.

US MILITARY EXERCISES WITH PHILIPPINES UNAFFECTED BY AMERICA'S FOCUS ON UKRAINE AND GAZA, GENERAL SAYS

Officials said the accident was unrelated to NATO exercises taking place in Poland.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz extended his condolences on behalf of the ministry and armed forces and said psychological counseling has been offered to relatives.