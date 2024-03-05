Soldier killed, another seriously injured in vehicle accident at Poland army camp

A military tracked vehicle ran over two Polish soldiers at an army test range in Drawsko Pomorskie.

A military tracked vehicle ran over two Polish soldiers, killing one and seriously injuring the other, at an army test range in northwestern Poland, officials said.

The accident took place on Tuesday.

It occurred at the Land Forces Training Center in Drawsko Pomorskie, said Maj. Tomasz Zygmunt from the military police.

The injured soldier was airlifted to a hospital.

The soldier was in life-threatening condition during the transport, he said.

Officials said the accident was unrelated to NATO exercises taking place in Poland.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz extended his condolences on behalf of the ministry and armed forces and said psychological counseling has been offered to relatives.