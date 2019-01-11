Snake found covered with more than 500 ticks

He hit the jackpot, but not the kind anyone would want.

A carpet python in Australia was blanketed in ticks – 511, to be exact.

Snake catchers arriving at a home Thursday found the snake, who was given the name Nike, in a pool, apparently trying to drown his unwanted guests, according to Yahoo News.

Some did fall into the water, but hundreds clung on.

Someone commenting on the Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher Facebook page said: “This poor carpet python was living with a whopping 511 ticks….Wow.”

Vets at the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital worked for hours to remove the ticks from Nike.

“There are still tiny young ones under the scales that will be treated with drugs to kill them…,” the Facebook post said.

Nike’s plight drew sympathy and shock on social media.

“OMG! That’s a huge tick infestation – poor python carrying that load – so glad it was found, hoping it will be in recovery mode soon,” said one post.

“Thank you for giving him care and doing your best to restore his health,” another said.