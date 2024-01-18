Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Slovene government to set up temporary migrant facilities at Croatian border

Ljubljana has reported a notable uptick in migrant crossings in its east

Associated Press
Published
Slovenia will set up temporary facilities for handling migrant arrivals at the border with Croatia, citing a surge in arrivals, the government announced Thursday.

Authorities will put up a fence, two accommodation containers, tents and sanitary facilities at the former border crossing in Obrezje, state-owned STA news agency reported.

OFFICIAL FROM POLAND'S PREVIOUS RIGHT-WING GOVERNMENT CHARGED IN CASH-FOR-VISAS SCANDAL

The official border checkpoint with Croatia was removed last year when Slovenia’s eastern neighbor joined Europe’s free-travel Schengen area. But some border control has been reintroduced because of increased migration through the region.

Slovene flag

The Slovene flag is seen in the gallery of flags at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, September 15, 2022. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Slovenia has reported a surge in crossings of migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa looking for ways to reach Western Europe. Italy, Slovenia and Croatia have agreed to cooperate to curb migration through the three neighboring countries.

Slovenia’s government said the temporary facilities for migrants will be set up because local police stations in the area lack the capacity to deal with the influx of migrants.

The arrangement will last for no longer than three years, the government said.

Migrants come to Slovenia from Croatia after passing along the so-called Balkan land route that leads from Turkey to Greece or Bulgaria and then on toward North Macedonia, Serbia and Bosnia.