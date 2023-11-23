Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Slovakia moves toward construction of Chinese-owned car battery plant

Bratislava signed memorandum of understanding with Gotion High-Tech on Thursday

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Slovak government signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Gotion High-Tech and its local partner, InoBat, to build a car battery plant in Slovakia.

SLOVAK PM LOOKS TO CURB MIGRATION BY DEPLOYING FORCES TO HUNGARIAN BORDER

The two companies formed Gotion InoBat Batteries, a Chinese-Slovak venture to build the plant in the town of Surany, about 60 miles east of Bratislava. It should create about 1,500 jobs and become operational in 2026 with an initial production of 20GWh.

Slovak flag

The Slovak flag is photographed against a clear sky. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Financial details about the investment were not given.

German car giant Volkswagen is the largest shareholder in Gotion High-Tech with a 24.77% stake. Volkswagen has a car plant in Slovakia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gotion High-Tech began production in its first European plant in Göttingen, Germany, in September.