Singapore mother had COVID-19, gave birth to boy with antibodies

A Singapore mother gave birth to a child who had coronavirus antibodies, according to reports.

Celine Ng-Chan, 31, was infected with COVID-19 in March of this year while she was 10 months pregnant. Ng-Chan was infected during a holiday in Europe, leaving her as one of the few people in Singapore infected by the virus, the Straits Times reported.

Her mother, 58, was also infected and came close to death, the paper reported.

When her son, Aldrin, was born, he was not only free of COVID-19, but had also developed antibodies against the virus, a pediatrician told the mother.

“It was very interesting,” Ng-Chan said. “His pediatrician said my COVID-19 antibodies are gone but Aldrin has COVID-19 antibodies. My doctor suspects I have transferred my COVID-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy.”

Aldrin was born in November, and Ng-Chan suffered only mild symptoms from the disease in March, Al Jazeera reported. Ng-Chan was discharged from hospital after two and a half weeks.

Doctors in China have reported the detection and decline over time of COVID-19 antibodies in babies born to women with the disease, according to an article published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Struggling with the coronavirus made for a “dramatic” pregnancy, but Ng-Chan is “relieved” that the ordeal “is finally over.”

"My pregnancy and birth was smooth sailing despite being diagnosed with COVID-19 in my first trimester, which is the most unstable stage of the pregnancy. I'm very blessed to have Aldrin and he came out very healthy," Ng-Chan said.

To date, the active virus has not been found in samples of fluid around the baby in the womb or in breast milk, according to Reuters.