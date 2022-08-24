Singapore to cut almost all indoor mask requirements as COVID settles
After stabilizing the COVID situation, Singapore plans to cut most indoor mask requirements next week
Singapore will do away with requirements to wear masks indoors starting Aug. 29, as the country sees its COVID-19 situation stabilize further, the health minister said on Wednesday.
For the first time in more than two years, people in the Southeast Asian city-state will no longer be required to wear masks indoors except on public transport and in high-risk settings like healthcare facilities.
SINGAPORE PM-IN-WAITING: RECENT DECISIONS BY US, CHINA 'WILL LEAD US TO MORE DANGEROUS TERRITORY'
The health ministry also updated rules for non-vaccinated travelers, dropping a 7-day quarantine requirement starting next week.
Singapore, which is a major Asian financial and travel hub, lifted most pandemic curbs, including travel restrictions, earlier this year.
About 70% of the city-state's 5.5 million population has already contracted COVID-19, Ong Ye Kung, the health minister said in a news conference, adding that the re-infection rate is so far "very low".
SINGAPORE ANNOUNCES PLANS TO DECRIMINALIZE GAY SEX
Singapore has vaccinated more than 90% of its population and has among the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world.