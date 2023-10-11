Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

Shooting near US-Mexico border kills 2 Guatemalan migrants, Mexican army soldiers under scrutiny

Exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two Guatemalan migrants were killed and three others — along with a Honduran man — were wounded in a shooting in northern Mexico near the U.S. border that apparently involved Mexican army soldiers.

Prosecutors in the northern state of Chihuahua said the army has turned over four soldiers to testify in the case, but did not say whether they were formally suspects in the still-unclear shooting on Monday.

The survivors told authorities they were heading to the border wall in a truck with a ladder to climb a wall into the United States, when they came under fire. The four wounded migrants mostly suffered wounds to their legs and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The army also turned over four rifles for testing. A fifth soldier who was apparently in the patrol vehicle has not been located.

Prosecutor Carlos Manuel Salas said the shooting occurred near the Santa Teresa border crossing west of Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas. He said the army performs regular patrols in the area.

TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIER SUSPENDED AFTER WOUNDING MAN IN CROSS-BORDER SHOOTING, MEXICO'S PRESIDENT SAYS

FOX graphic Mexico

Two Guatemalan migrants were shot dead in Mexico near the US border, where soldiers were believed to be involved.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a patrolled area, and that is why there was this encounter with the soldiers, who were doing their traditional patrolling," Salas said, adding that the circumstances of the shooting remained unclear.

In past shooting incidents in northern Mexico, Mexican army troops have claimed they opened fire on suspicious vehicles or those that refused to stop.

Salas said the case would be turned over to federal prosecutors because it involved federal forces.

Mexican National Guard officers and state police have been implicated in shootings of migrants in the past.