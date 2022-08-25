Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan
Published

Shinzo Abe assassination: Japan’s national police chief to resign over failure to save former leader's life

A new report found that the police protection failed to stop the alleged gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, from coming up behind Shinzo Abe and shooting him

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
close
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was first 'China hawk' Video

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was first 'China hawk'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe speaks on the legacy of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on 'Sunday Night in America.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The national police chief of Japan announced on Thursday that he will step down in order to take responsibility over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura’s announcement comes as his agency released a report on how it failed to save Abe’s life July 8 when he was assassinated at a campaign speech in Nara in western Japan.

Nakamura did not say when his resignation would be official.

The police report found holes in Abe's police protection that allowed the alleged attacker to shoot him from behind.

SHINZO ABE DEAD: JAPAN'S LONGEST-SERVING PRIME MINISTER WAS CONSERVATIVE KINGMAKER WHO STRENGTHENED US TIES

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister official residence on August 28, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister official residence on August 28, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Franck Robichon - Pool/Getty Images)

The alleged gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the scene and is currently under mental evaluation until late November. Yamagami told police that he targeted Abe because of the former leader's link to the Unification Church, which he hated.

It is suspected that the weapon used to shoot Abe was a homemade firearm as it gave off a large amount of smoke after it was fired. 

FORMER JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER SHINZO ABE ASSASSINATED DURING CAMPAIGN SPEECH 

The news of the former prime minister’s death sent global shock waves in part because of Japan’s ranking as one of the world's safest countries to live in along with its well-known strict gun laws. 

  • Shinzo Abe assassination
    Image 1 of 6

    Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, falls on the ground in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022.  (Katsuhiko Hirano/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP)

  • Abe shooting suspect detained
    Image 2 of 6

    In this image from a video, the shooting suspect, center, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022.  (Kyodo News via AP)

  • Shinzo Abe on stretcher is rushed to hospital after shooting
    Image 3 of 6

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is carried on a stretcher as he arrives at a hospital in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, western Japan, July 8, 2022. (The Asahi Shimbun/via REUTERS )

  • Police stop suspect shooter in Japan
    Image 4 of 6

    A police officer detains a man, believed to have shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Nara, western Japan July 8, 2022. (The Asahi Shimbun/via REUTERS)

  • Shinzo Abe speaks in Nara right before being shot
    Image 5 of 6

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a speech before he was shot from behind by a man in Nara, western Japan July 8, 2022. (The Asahi Shimbun/via REUTERS)

  • Shinzo Abe shooting suspect is taken down by a police officer
    Image 6 of 6

    A man believed to be a suspect in the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is held by police officers. (The Yomiuri Shimbun/via REUTERS )

Gun violence in Japan has been extremely rare for several decades following a 1958 law that barred guns and swords.

TRUMP MOURNS SHINZO ABE, ‘A UNIFIER LIKE NO OTHER’ WHO 'CHERISHED HIS MAGNIFICENT COUNTRY'

Japanese civilians can obtain firearms if they complete a 13-step program that requires them to join a hunting or shooting club and includes an in-depth background and evaluation process. 

Abe was the longest-serving prime minister for Japan and held the post for eight consecutive years beginning in 2012.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A car carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji temple following his funeral on July 12, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

A car carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji temple following his funeral on July 12, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

His tenure was remarkable not only because Japan's election scene has historically seen relatively high turnover, but because Abe abruptly ended his first term after serving only one year from 2006 to 2007 due to complications relating to his ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition.

Abe's family paid tribute to him in a private ritual Buddhist ritual Thursday marking the 49th day of his assassination.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.