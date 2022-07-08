Trump mourns Japan's Shinzo Abe, 'a unifier like no other' who 'cherished his magnificent country'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Friday mourning the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was assassinated Thursday while giving a speech on a street in Nara in western Japan, hospital officials confirmed hours later.

Trump issued the statement via his proprietary platform Truth Social, in which he heaped praised on late arch-conservative of Japanese politics.

"Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was assassinated. His killer was captured and will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly," Trump wrote.

Abe was taken from the scene of the shooting unconscious and in cardiac arrest with no vital signs, Japanese media outlets Kyodo News and NHK reported.

"Few people know what a great man and leader Shinzo Abe was, but history will teach them and be kind," Trump lamented. "He was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan. Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed. There will never be another like him!"

A male suspect was arrested at the scene and an apparent homemade gun was confiscated. He was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, Nara prefectural police confirmed.

Yamagami was tackled by security after the shooting.

Trump and Abe were notable in both Japan and the United States for their friendship.

The pair were photographed often playing golf and dining together, and both leaders regularly emphasized in their speeches the importance of U.S.-Japan cooperation.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the attack "dastardly and barbaric" and that the crime during the election campaign, which is the foundation of democracy, is absolutely unforgivable.

After his death was confirmed , tributes began to pour in for Abe.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, "His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Abe one of the "dearest friends."

"He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place."