©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Serena Williams to face Kerber in Wimbledon final

By | Associated Press
    Serena Williams of the U.S returns to Elena Vesnina of Russia during their women's singles match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (The Associated Press)

    Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates after beating Venus Williams of the U.S in their women's singles match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (The Associated Press)

    Serena Williams, right, speaks with Venus Williams of the U.S during their women's semifinal doubles match against Julia Goerges of Germany and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) (The Associated Press)

LONDON – Serena Williams will once again attempt to win her 22nd major title on Saturday.

Williams will face Angelique Kerber of Germany in the Wimbledon final on Centre Court, looking to match Steffi Graf's Open era record.

Kerber beat Williams in the Australian Open final for her first Grand Slam title. Williams also reached the final at the French Open, but lost to Garbine Muguruza.

Serena and Venus Williams will also play in the women's doubles final on Saturday. The American sisters will face fifth-seeded Timea Babos of Hungary and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan.