Serena Williams to face Kerber in Wimbledon final

Serena Williams will once again attempt to win her 22nd major title on Saturday.

Williams will face Angelique Kerber of Germany in the Wimbledon final on Centre Court, looking to match Steffi Graf's Open era record.

Kerber beat Williams in the Australian Open final for her first Grand Slam title. Williams also reached the final at the French Open, but lost to Garbine Muguruza.

Serena and Venus Williams will also play in the women's doubles final on Saturday. The American sisters will face fifth-seeded Timea Babos of Hungary and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan.