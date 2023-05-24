Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Senior judge named Greek caretaker prime minister after election fails to produce new government

Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the Greek general election, fell short of parliamentary majority

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Senior judge Ioannis Sarmas was named caretaker prime minister in Greece Wednesday after a general election failed to produce a new government.

Sarmas, 66, will be sworn in Thursday and lead a caretaker government until a new election next month, according to government officials. The vote is widely expected to be held on June 25 but has not been formally confirmed.

His appointment was announced after the conservative New Democracy party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis won a landslide victory in a general election Sunday, beating his left-wing opponents by 20 percentage points but falling short of a parliamentary majority.

GREECE ELECTION: ECONOMY, MIGRATION, SCANDALS LOOM LARGE IN PIVOTAL VOTE

Ioannis Sarmas

Ioannis Sarmas, a senior judicial official, meets Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece, on May 24, 2023. Sarmas was appointed as caretaker prime minister by Sakellaropoulou. (Theodore Manolopoulos/Presidency of Hellenic Republic via AP)

Next month's election will take place under a different system which boosts the winning party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mitsotakis and the leaders of four other political parties represented in parliament held a joint meeting Wednesday with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to discuss arrangements for the upcoming election.