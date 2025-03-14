Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Iraq

Senior Islamic State leader killed in Iraq, Trump says his 'miserable life was terminated'

'PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!' Trump said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has been killed, Iraq's prime minister announced on Friday.

Abdallah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, or "Abu Khadija," was killed in an operation by members of the Iraqi national intelligence service along with U.S.-led coalition forces, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a statement.

The prime minister described al-Rifai as "one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world."

U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to the news on his social media platform Truth Social, saying al-Rifai's "miserable life was terminated."

FORMER IRAQI REFUGEE LIVING IN TEXAS PLEADS GUILTY TO CONSPIRING TO SUPPORT ISIS

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani described al-Rifai as "one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world." (AP)

"Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed," Trump wrote Friday night. "He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters. His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government."

"PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!" the president added.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that its forces, in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and security forces, conducted an airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, that killed the "Global ISIS #2 leader, Chief of Global Operations and the Delegated Committee Emir – Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, alias 'Abu Khadijah,' and one other ISIS operative."

Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump reacted by saying al-Rifai's "miserable life was terminated." (Getty Images)

"As the Emir of ISIS’ most senior decision-making body, Abu Khadijah maintained responsibility for operations, logistics, and planning conducted by ISIS globally, and directs a significant portion of finance for the group’s global organization," CENTCOM said.

ISIS soldier holding a flag

Islamic State/Iraq/Syria: A masked Islamic State soldier poses holding the ISIL banner somewhere in the deserts of Iraq or Syria. ISIL publicity image, 2015.  (Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

After the strike, U.S. and Iraqi forces moved to the location of the strike and found both dead ISIS targets who were each wearing unexploded "suicide vests" and who had multiple weapons, CENTCOM said.

TRUMP ADMIN ENDS WAIVER ALLOWING IRAQ TO BUY IRANIAN ELECTRICITY AS PART OF 'MAXIMUM PRESSURE' CAMPAIGN

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani, left, speaks during a news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani, left, speaks during a news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein following their meeting, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, March14, 2025. (AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. and Iraqi forces were able to identify al-Rifai using DNA collected in a previous raid where he narrowly escaped.

"Abu Khadijah was one of the most important ISIS members in the entire global ISIS organization. We will continue to kill terrorists and dismantle their organizations that threaten our homeland and U.S., allied and partner personnel in the region and beyond," Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander at CENTCOM, said in a statement.