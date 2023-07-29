Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Published

Scottish climber, 80-year-old, dies after falling from 3,000ft mountain

Emergency services attempted rescue efforts after receiving reports of the fallen climber July 26

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
An 80-year-old Scottish man fell over 3,000 feet to his death on a remote island in the Scottish highlands 

Rescue Teams from the Coastguard alongside Skye Mountain Rescue rushed to Coire a' Bhasteir in the Cuillin range on the Isle of Skye, an island in Scotland, at around 3.05pm Wednesday, July 26, following reports of a fallen climber.

Police have not released the name of the 80-year-old man who died nor how he fell from the mountain.

Isle of Skye.

Early morning light on the Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye. An 80-year-old man fell from his death from a  (Loop Images/Mark Bauer/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In a statement, Skye Mountain Rescue said that 20 rescue personnel and passing climbers assisted authorities in evacuating the body with the help of a rescue helicopter R948 from the mountain. 

Police Scotland said in a statement that there were no suspicious circumstances of his death

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal," the agency said in a statement.

Lachlan Macdonald

Lachlan Macdonald died in September after falling from his death at the Forcan Ridge on The Saddle, a munro near Skye. (GoFundMe)

The news comes just months after a 46-year-old died from falling from the nearby Forcan Ridge on The Saddle, a munro near Skye, in September.

According to Scotland news site, the Daily Record, Lachlan Macdonald lost his footing while on top of a ridge and fell backwards off the cliff to his death.

His mother wrote in a GoFundMe, that Macdonald was an avid hiker who was doing what he loved best.

"He was doing what he loved best-climbing the mountains," Margaret Macdonald wrote. "We just can't believe what has happened to our gorgeous boy."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.