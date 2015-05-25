Scandinavian authorities hold security briefings with media after Paris attacks

Scandinavian security services are reaching out to news organizations with advice on how to bolster security in the wake of last week's terror attack against a satirical newspaper in Paris.

Norway's PST security service on Tuesday invited Norwegian media managers to a briefing on Jan. 20 after being contacted by several media asking for advice.

Its Danish counterpart PET said it already had spoken to "relevant news media" about security but declined to give details.

Sweden's SAPO security service said 19 media outlets attended a security briefing with the government on Monday.

Several Scandinavian media have reprinted cartoons from the Charlie Hebdo newspaper that was attacked by masked gunmen in Paris last Wednesday. Authorities in the three countries have not changed the terror threat level.