Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi King Salman enters hospital for 'routine examinations,' state media says

Salman, 88, has been king since 2015

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman entered the hospital Wednesday for what state media described as "routine examinations."

WHAT MY INTERVIEW WITH SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN REVEALS ABOUT THE POWER OF DEMOCRACY

In this Jan. 24, 2015 file photo, Saudi Arabia's King Salman is guarded by his bodyguard Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al-Fagham, background, as he attends a ceremony at the Diwan royal palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 88-year-old King Salman entered the hospital Wednesday for what state media described as "routine examinations." (AP Photo/Yoan Valat, Pool, File)

The state-run Saudi Press Agency did not elaborate other than to say that he would be at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah. He later left the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

King Salman took the throne in 2015. He’s since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom’s monarch-in-waiting. The crown prince is widely believed to be running the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom.