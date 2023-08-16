Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia executes US citizen who was convicted of killing his father

Saudi Arabia ranks among the world's top executioners behind Iran, China

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday executed an American citizen who had been convicted of killing his father.

The Interior Ministry identified the executed man as Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef and said he beat and then strangled his Egyptian father to death. It also said Naseef used narcotics, mutilated his father's body after his slaying and attempted to kill another person before his arrest.

The statement did not identify how Naseef was executed. However, Saudi Arabia typically beheads those sentenced to death.

US REACHES PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT FOR SAUDI ARABIA TO RECOGNIZE ISRAEL: REPORT

A lawyer for Naseef could not be immediately identified. It wasn't known if Naseef had a home address in the United States.

Locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states

A United States citizen was executed in Saudi Arabia. He was executed on Aug. 16, 2023, after being convicted of killing his father. (AP Photo)

The U.S. State Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saudi Arabia ranks among the world's top executioners behind China and Iran in 2022, according to statistics from Amnesty International. Though executions slowed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, they've surged in recent years. In March 2022, the kingdom executed 81 people on the same day, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history.


 