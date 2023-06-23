Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russian warlord threatens Kremlin military officials for alleged attack on his troops: report

Yevgeny Prigozhin recently accused Vladimir Putin of "misleading" people on Russia's progress in the war

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Russia mercenary corps 'Wagner Group' blames steep losses on Kremlin Video

Russia mercenary corps 'Wagner Group' blames steep losses on Kremlin

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner reports on leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's pledge to pull troops out of Ukraine if aid stalls on 'Special Report.'

Russian military officials have denied attacking the mercenary Wagner Group, as the force’s founder and leader promises revenge and threatens to "resolve" the conflict. 

In a series of audio clips on Russian social media site VKontakte (VK), Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin first accused Russia’s defense ministry of authorizing an attack against his forces and made several promises of retaliation. 

Prigozhin claimed his camp came under fire from a "massive" missile attack, Kyiv Post reported. He also posted a video that he claimed showed the aftermath of the attack, which he said killed a "huge amount" of his troops at multiple camps. 

US, EUROPEAN ALLIES DEMAND ACTION TO END RUSSIA'S USE OF IRANIAN DRONES IN UKRAINE

He promised that he would punish "everyone" involved in the alleged strikes against his forces. 

Yevgeny Prigozhin Ukraine

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. (Press service of "Concord"/Handout via Reuters)

The Defense Ministry responded to the claims in a Telegram post, saying, "All the messages and video footage distributed on social networks on behalf of E. Prigozhin about the alleged ‘strike by the RF Ministry of Defense on the rear camps of PMC Wagner’ are untrue and are an informational provocation." 

RUSSIA IS TARGETING THE US HOMELAND WITH ITS STRATEGY OF CYBER ARMAGEDDON

The ministry added that its forces "continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the armed forces of Ukraine" in the zone of the special operation.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reportedly said Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of the ongoing situation involving Wagner Group and "necessary measures are being taken."

Wagner

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stands next to Wagner fighters in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Bakhmut, Ukraine, in this still image taken from video released May 20, 2023. (Press service of "Concord"/Handout via REUTERS)

Prigozhin, seen as a top Putin ally, this week took issue with the Kremlin chief’s comments about progress in Ukraine and said he and the Ministry of Defense "are misleading the Russian people."

"Huge chunks [of land] have been handed over to the enemy," he added in an audio message posted to his Telegram according to a translation by the Moscow Times. 

Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner Mercenary Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a split screen image. (Getty.)

Prigozhin did not go into detail as to where his troops had given up territory to Ukrainian forces, though Ukraine earlier this week said it had made progress in the vital Zaporizhzhia region – a claim that was substantiated by a Russian official in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates. 

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall contributed to this report. 

