©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update December 11, 2015

Russian, Ukrainian soccer clubs cancel match amid tensions between countries

By | Associated Press
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a news conference after meeting with Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 4, 2014. Russia had no connection to the snipers in Ukraine and could not have any relation, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Moscow after the meeting with Foreign Ministers of the CIS. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev) (The Associated Press)

MOSCOW – A soccer game between Spartak Moscow and Dynamo Kiev has been called off because of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The July 24 exhibition game was to have inaugurated the opening of Spartak Moscow's new stadium.

The Russian club said on its website Friday that the cancellation was a "joint decision" prompted by unanticipated "circumstances."

Dynamo Kiev's president was earlier quoted as saying it would be inappropriate to play Spartak at this moment.

In February, opposition rallies culminated with the Ukrainian president leaving the country and a new government stepping in. Russia has since annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula.