Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russian reporter gets 6 years for disparaging her country’s military amid war with Ukraine

Russia is cracking down on critics of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Russian journalist was convicted of disparaging the military Wednesday and received a six-year prison sentence, the latest punishment in a relentless crackdown on critics of Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

The court in the city of Barnaul in southern Siberia found Maria Ponomarenko guilty of "spreading false information about the Russian armed forces' actions" with her posts on a messaging app. Ponomarenko, who worked for the RusNews portal, denied the charges.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the Kremlin-controlled parliament approved legislation that outlawed the spread of "false information" about the country’s military campaign in Ukraine.

IRAN HELPS RUSSIA EMPLOY MULTIPURPOSE DRONES IN UKRAINE FOR 'MAXIMUM DAMAGE'

Maria Ponomarenko is the latest person to be punished as Russia cracks down on critics of Moscow.

Maria Ponomarenko is the latest person to be punished as Russia cracks down on critics of Moscow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russian authorities have used the law to stifle any criticism of what the Kremlin refers to as a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Some members of Russia's beleaguered political opposition, activists, journalists and bloggers were previously convicted and imprisoned under the law.

In December, prominent opposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced to 8½ years in prison. Earlier last year, Alexei Gorinov, a member of a Moscow municipal council, received a 7-year sentence for his critical remarks about the hostilities in Ukraine.

Another leading opposition figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza, has been in custody awaiting trial on the same charge.