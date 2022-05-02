Expand / Collapse search
Published

Russian rail bridge blown up near Ukraine border, official calls it ‘sabotage’

Incident is latest in string of explosions targeting Russian infrastructure near Ukraine border

By Greg Norman
Russian crews reportedly are working Monday to repair a rail bridge near the country’s border with Ukraine that was blown up over the weekend in what a local governor is claiming was an act of "sabotage." 

Officials didn’t specify the significance of the bridge for the war, but it sits on a key railway link used to ferry supplies to Russian troops fighting in eastern Ukraine. 

Images posted by Kursk regional Gov. Roman Starovoit on his Telegram page showed a bridge with rail tracks dangling precariously over a gap after the supporting structure underneath collapsed. 

In this image posted by Kursk regional Gov. Roman Starovoit, a severely damaged bridge is seen in Russia near its border with Ukraine.

In this image posted by Kursk regional Gov. Roman Starovoit, a severely damaged bridge is seen in Russia near its border with Ukraine. (Telegram/Roman Starovoit )

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

"So far, an investigation team is working on the bridge, but railway specialists have already left for the site and are ready to start restoration work," he posted Sunday, describing the photos as "where the sabotage took place." 

Starovoit also said it is "important to repair it as soon as possible." 

Russian officials gather at site of the reported bridge attack.

Russian officials gather at site of the reported bridge attack. (Telegram/Roman Starovoit )

Starovoit claimed Sunday that the bridge was blown up by unidentified attackers and the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top state investigative agency, has launched a criminal probe into what it described as a "terrorist act," according to The Associated Press. 

The regional administration said it expects the repair work will be completed Wednesday. 

Smoke rises from oil storage facilities hit by fire in Bryansk, Russia, on April 25, in a photo taken by an anonymous source.

Smoke rises from oil storage facilities hit by fire in Bryansk, Russia, on April 25, in a photo taken by an anonymous source. (AP)

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which follows a series of explosions and fires in western Russia as the war in Ukraine enters its third month. 

Last week, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said "karma is a cruel thing" after a Russian ammo depot burst into flames and explosions were heard along provinces bordering the war-torn country.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 