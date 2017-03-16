Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update March 16, 2017

Russian opposition figure freed; says he was tortured

By | Associated Press
    Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin, left, leaves a prison in Rubtsovsk, 3,400 kilometers (2,125 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Russia released Sunday the convicted opposition activist who has said he was tortured in prison. Dadin was freed from his jail in the remote Altai region in southern Siberia after Russia’s Supreme Court annulled his 2½-year sentence because of procedural violations last week. (AP Photo/Alexei Zweigert) (The Associated Press)

    Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin, left, receives a parka from his wife Anastasia Zotova, right, upon leaving a prison in Rubtsovsk, 3,400 kilometers ( 2,125 miles ) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Russia released Sunday the convicted opposition activist who has said he was tortured in prison. Dadin was freed from his jail in the remote Altai region in southern Siberia after Russia’s Supreme Court annulled his 2½-year sentence because of procedural violations last week. (AP Photo/Alexei Zweigert) (The Associated Press)

MOSCOW – Russia has released a convicted opposition activist who says he was tortured in prison.

Ildar Dadin left his jail Sunday in the remote Altai region in southern Siberia after Russia's Supreme Court annulled his 2½-year sentence last week.

Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper quoted him as saying "I will continue to fight with this false regime so that human rights will be observed, like in the civilized world."

Dadin was convicted in December 2015 of breaking strict legislation regulating public demonstrations passed by Russia in 2014. Human rights groups described Dadin as a political prisoner who was only involved in nonviolent protests.

Last fall, Dadin said he was tortured by prison guards who carried out beatings and threatened to rape him.