Russia
Published

Russian Navy relies on Chinese repair parts, sailors refuse battle orders over safety concerns: Ukrainian inte

Russian naval forces refuse to engage in combat over alleged concerns regarding the state of their vessels

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Ukrainian intelligence on Tuesday claimed Russian naval forces have refused to engage in combat operations off of Ukraine’s southern coastline over concerns that Russia is relying on Chinese-made household appliances for desperately needed parts. 

Despite the Kremlin's claims that international sanctions are having little effect on its war effort, Russian forces have reportedly been unable to replenish parts needed for its vessels in the Black Sea

 In this frame grab provided by Russian Defense Ministry press service, a long-range Kalibr cruise missile is launched by a Russian Navy ship in the eastern Mediterranean, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest conflict that Europe has seen since World War II, with Russia conducting a multi-pronged offensive across the country. The Russian military has pummeled wide areas in Ukraine with air strikes and has conducted massive rocket and artillery bombardment resulting in massive casualties. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP, File)

 In this frame grab provided by Russian Defense Ministry press service, a long-range Kalibr cruise missile is launched by a Russian Navy ship in the eastern Mediterranean, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest conflict that Europe has seen since World War II, with Russia conducting a multi-pronged offensive across the country. The Russian military has pummeled wide areas in Ukraine with air strikes and has conducted massive rocket and artillery bombardment resulting in massive casualties. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP, File) (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

RUSSIA, CHINA FLY NUCLEAR-CAPABLE BOMBERS IN JOINT MILITARY DRILL DURING BIDEN TRIP TO JAPAN

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has claimed that Russian forces are now relying on parts from Chinese-made household appliances to fix damage inflicted on its fleet’s navigation and diesel systems. 

The ministry claimed that not only were the parts bought at an "inflated" rate, but Russian commanders have been working to hide the situation from their own servicemen.

"The invaders decided to secretly write collective letters to [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and [Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu], in which they reveal all the financial schemes of the command," the intelligence branch claimed in a statement translated by Interfax.

Russia is holding the threat of high treason and a 15-year prison sentence over anyone who is found to have leaked information regarding its Navy’s latest hurdle. 

A Ukrainian serviceman mans a heavy machine gun on a military navy ship patrolling the Sea of Azov, waters near Mariupol, Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. 

A Ukrainian serviceman mans a heavy machine gun on a military navy ship patrolling the Sea of Azov, waters near Mariupol, Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)


UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY WARNS OF 'DIFFICULT' FIGHT WITH RUSSIA IN COMING WEEKS: 'TOTAL WAR'

"The occupiers, who are familiar with [the] 'import substitutions', perceive each trip to the sea as a one-way ticket," intelligence officials claimed Tuesday.

The ministry said sailors from Russia’s 106th brigade of surface warships from its Caspian flotilla have refused "to perform combat tasks" following the news of their ship’s state of repair.

Senior U.S. defense officials have said that Russia has made "incremental" gains in the Black Sea, but they have yet to make any major advances. 

Gen. Mark Milley said Monday that there is "a bit of a stalemate" between Ukrainian and Russian vessels. 

Ukrainian forces have prevented Russian troops from making any sort of amphibious landing in Odesa, Milley confirmed. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin seen aboard of the ship during the military parade marking the Russia's Navy Day, on July,25, 2021, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin seen aboard of the ship during the military parade marking the Russia's Navy Day, on July,25, 2021, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.  (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Russian officials have said they will attempt to gain complete control over Ukraine’s eastern and southern regions, which would not only give them access to Ukraine’s ports but would give Russia clearer access to Moldova’s Transnistria breakaway region. 

Ukraine’s defense ministry on Tuesday said the situation in the Black Sea and around the Sea of Azov remains unchanged. 