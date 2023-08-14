Expand / Collapse search
Russian military jet trainer crash claims life amid ongoing safety concerns

Incident marks the second fatal military crash during training flights within a span of 3 days

Associated Press
One person was killed when a Russian military jet trainer crashed while attempting to land in a region bordering Russia-annexed Crimea, Russia's defense ministry said Monday.

The crash of the Czechoslovak-made L-39 in the Krasnodar region was the second fatal military crash on a training flight in three days. A Sukhoi-30 fighter plane crashed Saturday in the Kaliningrad exclave, killing both pilots.

RUSSIA TARGETS CITY OF ODESA WITH MISSILES AND DRONES; UKRAINE SAYS IT SHOT THEM ALL DOWN

Europe Fox News graphic

A Russian military jet trainer that crashed killed one person amid ongoing safety concerns.  (Fox News)

The ministry did not specify if anyone other than the victim was aboard the L-39, which is a twin-seater.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine. Last month, two Russian fighter jets crashed while on training missions — one into the Pacific and one into the Sea of Azov.