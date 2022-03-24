Russian journalist Oksana Baulina killed in Kyiv shelling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Russian journalist covering the Ukraine invasion from Kyiv for the independent Russian news outlet The Insider was killed Wednesday as shelling bombarded the city, the outlet confirmed.

Oksana Baulina was documenting the damage caused by Russian shelling to the Podil district of the capital when the area came under a new strike, according to the outlet.

It said the bombardment also killed a civilian and hospitalized two people who were wounded while accompanying Baulina.

New York Times reporter Ivan Nechepurenko remembered Baulina as an "uncompromising and honest" journalist.

"Oksana was one of the most uncompromising and honest journalists I’ve met," Nechepurenko tweeted. "This tragedy seems never ending. And we are living in it."

Baulina had previously worked for the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation until she was forced to leave Russia after the organization was designated "extremist" by the authorities, according to The Insider.

It said it will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, "including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas killing civilians and journalists."

Several journalists have been killed or suffered serious injuries while covering the Russian attacks in Ukraine.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured last week when the vehicle he was traveling in came under attack while news-gathering outside of Kyiv. The same attack killed Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova.

Earlier that week, award-winning filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed in an attack that also wounded U.S. photographer Juan Arredondo. Arredondo and Renaud, a former New York Times contributor, were reportedly heading to Irpin to take photos of refugees fleeing the area when their vehicle was fired upon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.