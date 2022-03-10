Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russian invasion: 549 people killed, United Nations says

Another 957 people have been injured, according to the United Nations

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Russian shelling conducted with a 'clear message': Ukrainian parliament member Video

Russian shelling conducted with a 'clear message': Ukrainian parliament member

Inna Sovsun on how the Ukrainian army continues to ward off Russia troops on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 549 people have been killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to figures posted by the United Nations on Thursday.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner also said in an update that 957 people have been injured during the conflict.

However, the United Nations notes that the actual number of deaths and injuries during the Russian invasion of Ukraine are likely "considerably higher," stating that the receipt of information has been delayed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24, stating that "our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces is inevitable."

HARRIS, POLAND PRESIDENT INSIST THEY ARE 'UNIFIED' AFTER DISPUTE OVER JETS FOR UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, 

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine,  (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs later said that Putin had launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.

Russian forces bombed a Ukrainian maternity and children's hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday, leaving three people dead, including a child, according to officials.

At least 17 others were wounded as a result of the attack, including women waiting to give birth. 

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the West needs to more stringent sanctions.

PSAKI: 'WE HAVE BASICALLY CRUSHED THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY'

A woman walks outside the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say.

A woman walks outside the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

"A children’s hospital. A maternity hospital. How did they threaten the Russian Federation?," Zelenskyy said. "What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals, afraid of maternity hospitals, and destroys them?"

A top regional police official called the attack a "war crime," stating that there was no justification for the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. Russia's war on Ukraine is now in its ninth day and Russian forces have shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. 

Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. Russia's war on Ukraine is now in its ninth day and Russian forces have shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

"Today Russia committed a huge crime," Volodymir Nikulin said. "It is a war crime without any justification."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.