Published

Russian aircraft detected in North American Air Defense Identification Zone

The Russian aircraft did not enter American sovereign airspace

By Paul Best | Fox News
Two Russian maritime patrol aircraft were detected and tracked off the coasts of Alaska and Canada on Sunday, officials said. 

The aircraft entered and operated in the Alaskan and Canadian Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ), but did not enter American sovereign airspace, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). 

"This recent Russian activity in the North American ADIZ is not seen as a threat nor is the activity seen as provocative," NORAD said. 

SOUTH KOREA TAKES ‘TACTICAL ACTION’ JETS AFTER RUSSIAN AIRCRAFT ENTERS AIR BUFFER ZONE

FILE PHOTO: In this Monday, March 9, 2020 photo released by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft, top right, is intercepted near the Alaska coastline.

FILE PHOTO: In this Monday, March 9, 2020 photo released by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft, top right, is intercepted near the Alaska coastline. (North American Aerospace Defense Command via AP)

Russian surveillance aircraft entered the North American ADIZ twice in a two-day period last month. 

NORAD uses a network of satellites and ground-based radars to monitor the ADIZ, which extends along the shores of Alaska and Canada. 

Russia has flown nuclear-capable bombers in the ADIZ in the past, such as in 2020, when two Tu-95 bombers came within 20 nautical miles of Alaska shores. 

"We remain ready to employ a number of response options in the defense of North America and Arctic sovereignty," NORAD said Monday. 

