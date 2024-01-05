Russia using North Korean-made missiles against Ukraine, White House says

Russia is utilizing North Korean-made missiles in its invasion of Ukraine, according to the White House.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby made the claim Thursday during a White House press briefing.

"Our information indicates that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles," Kirby told reporters in a briefing at the White House.

PUTIN OFFERS CITIZENSHIP TO FOREIGNERS WHO FIGHT FOR RUSSIA AGAINST UKRAINE

"This is a significant and concerning escalation of the DPRK's support for Russia," he added.

Russia launched hypersonic ballistic missiles at Ukraine's two largest cities on Tuesday morning, leaving at least five people dead and at least 130 injured, officials said. The attack comes as Moscow’s war is approaching its two-year milestone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that four civilians were killed after hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that can fly at 10 times the speed of sound struck Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv and its second-largest city of Kharkiv.

SOUTH KOREA SPY AGENCY SAYS KIM JONG UN'S DAUGHTER IS LIKELY HEIR TO DICTATORSHIP

"As of now, 92 people have been reported injured. They are all receiving assistance. Unfortunately, four people were killed. My condolences go out to their families and close ones," Zelenskyy said. The death total has since been updated to five.

Russia is also reportedly moving forward with a deal to purchase short-range ballistic missiles from Iran.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the tentative sale agreement on Thursday, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officials say the missiles would boost Russia's ability to target Ukrainian infrastructure at a time when support for continued U.S. military assistance for Kyiv is waning in Congress.

"The United States is concerned that Russian negotiations to acquire close-range ballistic missiles from Iran are actively advancing," one of the U.S. officials told the Journal. "We assess that Russia intends to purchase missile systems from Iran."

Fox News Digital's Lawrence Richard and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.