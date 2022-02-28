Russia complains to US and Canada about Ukraine protests near embassies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia voiced safety concerns for diplomatic staffers employed in embassies in the United States and Canada on Monday amid protests near the facilities over its invasion of Ukraine.

During a meeting with U.S. ambassador John Sullivan in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov commented on demonstrations outside its embassy in Washington D.C., Reuters reported.

He asked Sullivan to ensure the safety of workers at the facility. Ryabkov also called in Canada's ambassador to Moscow over demonstrations in Ottawa and two other consulates.

Fox News has reached out to both governments and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked global anger and condemnation.

Russian embassies have seen protests at several facilities where crowds have gathered to denounce Russia's military intervention in the neighboring country. Some industries have also announced boycotts on certain products made in Russia, such as vodka.

In London, protesters recently threw eggs at the Russian embassy during a gathering.

Putin has even come under fire from some of his own citizens, who have staged anti-war demonstrations in several Russian cities since the invasion began last week.

Russian authorizes have cracked down on the gatherings and have detained thousands of participants.

The Kremlin has largely downplayed the protests, saying the invasion has received broader support from the Russian public.