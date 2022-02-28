Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russia complains to US and Canada about Ukraine protests near embassies

President Vladimir Putin has also faced backlash from his own citizens as anti-war demonstrations have taken place in several Russian cities

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Rep. Burchett on Russia's Putin: 'Face it, he's a dictator' Video

Rep. Burchett on Russia's Putin: 'Face it, he's a dictator'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., a House Foreign Affairs Committee member, responds to Putin's nuclear movements and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia voiced safety concerns for diplomatic staffers employed in embassies in the United States and Canada on Monday amid protests near the facilities over its invasion of Ukraine.

During a meeting with U.S. ambassador John Sullivan in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov commented on demonstrations outside its embassy in Washington D.C., Reuters reported. 

He asked Sullivan to ensure the safety of workers at the facility. Ryabkov also called in Canada's ambassador to Moscow over demonstrations in Ottawa and two other consulates. 

Fox News has reached out to both governments and the Russian Foreign Ministry. 

RUSSIA, UKRAINE TALKS CONCLUDE, MASSIVE EXPLOSION ROCKS KYIV: LIVE UPDATES

  • Ukraine supporters White House
    Image 1 of 9

    Ukraine supporters chant "Stop the war" outside the White House. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

  • Ukraine supporters
    Image 2 of 9

    Signs during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 24.  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine supporters
    Image 3 of 9

    Protesters gather in front of the Russia's Embassy in Washington to protest against Russian intervention in Ukraine, as a woman writes "murder" in front of the embassy building. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine supporters
    Image 4 of 9

    Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a protest outside the Russian Embassy, in London.  (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

  • Ukraine supporters
    Image 5 of 9

    Protesters hold up their placards during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

  • Ukraine supporters
    Image 6 of 9

    Supporters of Ukraine wave giant flag in Washington, D.C. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

  • Ukraine supporters
    Image 7 of 9

    Thousands of protesters supporting Ukraine gathered in Washington D.C.  (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

  • Ukraine supporters
    Image 8 of 9

    Demonstrators shout slogans in St. Petersburg, Russia on Feb. 24. Hundreds of people gathered in the center of Moscowto protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

  • Ukraine supporters
    Image 9 of 9

    Police officers detain demonstrators in St. Petersburg, Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked global anger and condemnation. 

Russian embassies have seen protests at several facilities where crowds have gathered to denounce Russia's military intervention in the neighboring country. Some industries have also announced boycotts on certain products made in Russia, such as vodka.

In London, protesters recently threw eggs at the Russian embassy during a gathering.

Putin has even come under fire from some of his own citizens, who have staged anti-war demonstrations in several Russian cities since the invasion began last week.

Russian authorizes have cracked down on the gatherings and have detained thousands of participants. 

The Kremlin has largely downplayed the protests, saying the invasion has received broader support from the Russian public. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.