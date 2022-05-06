Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russia claims US blocked visa approval for top diplomats, barring access to UN forum

Russia warns the US of consequences after alleging Washington denied entry to its diplomats

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Fox News live in Kyiv as Russian bombing intensifies Video

Fox News live in Kyiv as Russian bombing intensifies

Fox News' Greg Palkot reports from Kyiv as Ukrainian soldiers and civilians continue to face bombardment by Russian forces.

Spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharov, claimed on Friday that Russian diplomats were unable to attend a United Nations forum in New York City after the U.S. denied them visas.

"The United States has refused to issue U.S. entry visas to Russian delegation head and Head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs Igor Barinov, a Russian Foreign Ministry official, and a number of representatives of small indigenous peoples of the North of the Russian Federation," the foreign ministry said in a Telegram post, adding the group had planned to travel to the U.S. on April 24. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

FILE - Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's annual roundup news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. 

FILE - Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's annual roundup news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.  (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

The State Department would not comment on Russia's accusations and a spokesperson told Fox News, "Visa records are confidential under U.S. law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases."

The Friday forum, which was held from April 25 to May 6, addressed helping Indigenous peoples with "economic and social development, culture, environment, education, health and human rights" – which could be an indicator as to why Russia was denied access.

The U.S. has been a leading contributor in providing Ukraine assistance following Russia’s deadly invasion on Feb. 24. 

The U.S. and its NATO allies have repeatedly called on Moscow to stop its deadly invasion and Washington has vowed to continue backing Ukraine and eastern European allies in the face of Russian aggression. 

RUSSIA SAYS IT WON'T USE NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN UKRAINE, DESPITE THREATENING RHETORIC

A dog is seen in the middle of a street as Ukrainian army soldiers take part of a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. 

A dog is seen in the middle of a street as Ukrainian army soldiers take part of a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

In March, the U.S., along with 140 other nations, voted with the U.N. General Assembly to pass a historic resolution condemning the invasion and demanding an immediate withdrawal.

Washington then joined 92 other nations last month in voting to suspend Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council.

President Biden has been vocal in condemning Russia as a "pariah" in the international sphere and called for Moscow’s ban from top international conventions like the G20 summit set for November. 

The U.S. has sanctioned several top Russian authorities following its invasion, but it is unclear if any of the officials denied U.S. visas were included among these officials.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S President Joe Biden gives remarks at a Black History Month celebration event in the East Room of the White House on February 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S President Joe Biden gives remarks at a Black History Month celebration event in the East Room of the White House on February 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Russian foreign ministry accused the U.S. of conducting a "serious breach" in its commitment to the UN and threatened that there would be consequences.

"The obvious aim of this move is to escalate the confrontation with Russia at all costs by blocking any possibility of full-scale Russian representation and work at the UN venue," the ministry said. "This aggressive attitude will certainly receive a response."

It is unclear if Russia attended the conference virtually.  