Ukraine
Published

Russia-Ukraine war: photos show devastation on 9th day of invasion

Images show Putin's brutal assault on the country

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Russia captures Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant Video

Russia captures Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant

Russian military forces have taken control of a major nuclear power plant in Lviv, Ukraine, Fox News' Jonathan Hunt reports.

President Vladimir Putin's military continued to wreak devastation on Ukraine as the Russia-Ukraine war stretched into its ninth day. 

Russian forces shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant amidst heavy fighting for control of the city of Enerhodar, sparking a fire that was put out overnight.  

  • Image 1 of 19

    A woman is in tears carrying her child as she tries to reach a train departing to Poland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.    (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

  • wreckage from Ukraine Russian invasion march 4 2022
    Image 2 of 19

    Ukrainian military officials say the wreckage is the remains of a Russian Air Force assault aircraft, in a field outside the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 4, 2022.  Press service of the Joint Forces Operation/Handout via Reuters (Reuters)

  • baby peers out train window russian-ukraine war
    Image 3 of 19

    A baby and a woman, fleeing from Ukraine, are seen through a bus window at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

  • A man next to burnt car after russia leveled cultural center in ukraine russia war
    Image 4 of 19

    A man stands next to a burnt car near a cultural and community centre, which locals said was destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Byshiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 4, 2022. ( REUTERS/Maksim Levin)

  • ukraine-russian war reaches 9th day
    Image 5 of 19

    A cultural and community centre, which locals said was destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Byshiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Maksim Levin)

  • Destroyed building near Kyiv, Ukraine
    Image 6 of 19

    Drone picture of residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 3, 2022.  (REUTERS/Maksim Levin)

  • a refugee from russia ukraine war
    Image 7 of 19

    A child sits on a bed in a room hosted by the local Free Christian Church, for those fleeing Ukraine, in the village of Uszka, Hungary, Thursday, March 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

  • russian-ukraine war destroyed school building March 4, 2022
    Image 8 of 19

    A woman stands next to rescuers amidst the debris of a school building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi     )

  • newborns kyiv ukraine russianwar
    Image 9 of 19

    Newborn twin brothers sleep in a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • Ukraine-Russian war destroyed school building
    Image 10 of 19

    A Ukrainian service member walks near a school building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 4, 2022.       (REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

  • woman flees ukraine for poland russia ukraine war
    Image 11 of 19

    A woman fleeing from Ukraine is overcome by emotions at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. ( AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

  • Kharkiv Russia-Ukraine war march 2 2022
    Image 12 of 19

    An area near the National University after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 2, 2022.  (Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS )

  • empty shelves in ukraine
    Image 13 of 19

    Shelves in a supermarket stand empty, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

  • refugee in poland ukraine russia war
    Image 14 of 19

    Alina Vasilchenko holds her 10-month-old baby, Sofia, after fleeing from Ukraine and crossing the border with Poland in Medyka, Friday, March 4, 2022.   (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

  • ukraine russia war ukrainian forces eating
    Image 15 of 19

    Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather at their positions outside the settlement of Makariv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, near Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Maksim Levin)

  • Kyiv train station Lviv train station Ukraine Russian war
    Image 16 of 19

    People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022.   (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)

  • nuclear plant fire russia ukraine war
    Image 17 of 19

    Screenshot from video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine Friday, March 4, 2022.  (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant via AP)

  • refugees poland ukraine russian war
    Image 18 of 19

    Displaced people rest at a makeshift shelter in Mlyny, near the Korczowa border crossing, in Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

  • heavy damage to a building in ukraine russa
    Image 19 of 19

    Heavy damage in the residential area of Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, following a Russian strike.  (Twitter/StahivUA via AP)

Norway's prime minister called the attack on the plant, which supplies 25% of Ukraine's power, "in line with madness."

After facing dogged resistance from Ukrainian fighters, Russia pivoted to indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets. The Russians are believed to have taken over the strategic port city of Kherson, the first major population center to fall.

This map made March 2, 2022, shows Russian-controlled areas in southern Ukraine.

This map made March 2, 2022, shows Russian-controlled areas in southern Ukraine. (Fox News)

Heavy fighting outside Mariupol had knocked out the city's electricity, heat and water system and artillery strikes continued to pummel Kyiv. 

Officials have said that more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began Feb. 24, half of whom are children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.