Russia
Published

Russia-Ukraine war: Photos show Ukrainians traversing broken bridges to flee as those at home bury their dead

An estimated 2,011,312 people have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Photos from the ground in Ukraine and other European nations show Ukrainians’ continued struggles to escape to safety, while those who have chosen to stay bury loved ones who have died while fighting Russia’s ongoing invasion

The U.N. human rights office says it has confirmed 474 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The office said Tuesday that the number of confirmed civilian injuries now stands at 861.

The U.N. office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has been able to verify. It acknowledges that the real figures are much higher, in part because intense fighting has delayed its receipt of information and many reports still have to be corroborated.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

An estimated 2,011,312 people have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24. And U.S. officials have estimated that more than 3,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine so far. 

10-YEAR-OLD UKRAINIAN GIRL SHOT AND KILLED BY 'DRUNK RUSSIAN SOLDIERS,' FAMILY SAYS

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia’s armed forces may be deliberately targeting civilians as they try to flee the military assault on Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said Tuesday "there are very creditable reports of civilians coming under fire as they try to evacuate. Targeting civilians is a war crime, and it’s totally unacceptable."

Asked what NATO can do to help, Stoltenberg said: "We have a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not spread beyond Ukraine." NATO is boosting its defenses to ensure that members near Russia and Ukraine are not next on Moscow’s target list.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

    An Ukrainian tank rolls along a main road on March 8, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    A general view of a destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 8, 2022.  (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images))

    A man walks between houses destroyed during air strikes on the central Ukranian city of Bila Tserkva on March 8, 2022.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    A man walks between houses destroyed during air strikes on the central Ukranian city of Bila Tserkva on March 8, 2022.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

    A man and a woman are seen during the evacuation by civilians of the city of Irpin, on March 8, 2022. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

    Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

    Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

    Ukrainian soldiers walk on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

    Civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks as snow falls in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks as snow falls in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    An Ukrainian soldier is seen as security measures are taken to the highest level in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa due to ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Maksym Voitenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    A wounded man is seen as civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    A person is being carried on a stretcher during the evacuation by civilians of the city of Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks, in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Snow encrusts a doll left on a road as civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks durin snow falls in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    An elderly woman is coated in snow as she sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

    An elderly lady is carried in a shopping cart after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

    An elderly lady pauses after fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

    A stroller left on a road is seen as civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks during snowfall in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    The Kyiv station is seen nearly empty during curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

    Civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    A joint funeral takes place at 'Saint's Peter and Paul Garrison Church', for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, on March 08, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    A service takes place at Lychakiv cemetery during a joint funeral for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, on March 08, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    Family and friends gather round the grave of Victor after a service at Lychakiv cemetery during a joint funeral for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, on March 08, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    A service takes place at Lychakiv cemetery during a joint funeral for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, on March 08, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    A service takes place at Lychakiv cemetery during a joint funeral for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, on March 08, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    Servicemen fire their rifles in salute during a service at Lychakiv cemetery during a joint funeral for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, on March 08, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    A joint funeral takes place at 'Saint's Peter and Paul Garrison Church', for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, on March 08, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    Ukrainian refugees rest in a tent upon arrival at the Romanian-Ukrainian border point Isaccea-Orlovka in Isaccea, Romania, on March 8, 2022.  (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

    Volunteers rest by a fire near the border crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian borders in Medyka, Poland, on March 8, 2022. (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

    A woman, who fled Ukraine, stands at the ticket window inside the train station at Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

    Lyubov Barsuk, left, who fled Ukraine, stands with others outside the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

    Julia Lazarets and her cat Gabriel, who fled from Karkiv, Ukraine, stand outside the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

    A woman holds the hand of a small child as she walks with others, who have fled Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.   (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 