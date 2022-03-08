Russia-Ukraine war: Photos show Ukrainians traversing broken bridges to flee as those at home bury their dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Photos from the ground in Ukraine and other European nations show Ukrainians’ continued struggles to escape to safety, while those who have chosen to stay bury loved ones who have died while fighting Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The U.N. human rights office says it has confirmed 474 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The office said Tuesday that the number of confirmed civilian injuries now stands at 861.

The U.N. office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has been able to verify. It acknowledges that the real figures are much higher, in part because intense fighting has delayed its receipt of information and many reports still have to be corroborated.

An estimated 2,011,312 people have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24. And U.S. officials have estimated that more than 3,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine so far.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia’s armed forces may be deliberately targeting civilians as they try to flee the military assault on Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said Tuesday "there are very creditable reports of civilians coming under fire as they try to evacuate. Targeting civilians is a war crime, and it’s totally unacceptable."

Asked what NATO can do to help, Stoltenberg said: "We have a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not spread beyond Ukraine." NATO is boosting its defenses to ensure that members near Russia and Ukraine are not next on Moscow’s target list.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

The Associated Press contributed to this report.