Ukraine
Published

Russia, Ukraine war: Photo gallery shows civilian suffering, devastation on streets of war-torn Ukraine

'Civilian casualties are rising daily, as is general human suffering,' a United Nations spokesperson said

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Dan Hoffman: Russia will go 'scorched-earth' in Ukraine, Putin's 'not looking for an off-ramp' Video

Dan Hoffman: Russia will go 'scorched-earth' in Ukraine, Putin's 'not looking for an off-ramp'

Fox New contributor reacts to escalating attacks on civilians in Ukraine on 'America's Newsroom.'

Ukraine's civilian death toll continues to climb as Russia's invasion persists, with United Nations officials warning that civilian deaths and "general human suffering" are "rising daily." 

As of Friday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Thursday that 1,546 civilian casualties were reported in Ukraine since Feb. 24. The office recorded 564 people killed in Ukraine and 982 hurt

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Russian invasion widens in western and central Ukraine Video

The office has repeatedly noted that it believes casualty statistics are actually "considerably higher." It adds that most of the reported civilian casualties "were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes." 

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said Friday it has verified 29 attacks on health care facilities, workers and ambulances in the hostilities, including a high-profile one on a maternity hospital in southeastern Mariupol on Wednesday. In those, 12 people have been killed and 34 injured, WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris said in an email to The Associated Press.

The figures from the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, which run through the Feb. 24 start, focus on civilians in general. It uses a strict methodology and counts only confirmed casualties. It acknowledges that its tally is likely to underestimate the real toll.

40-mile Russian convoy Northwest of Kyiv has reportedly dispersed Video

"Civilians are being killed and maimed in what appear to be indiscriminate attacks, with Russian forces using explosive weapons with wide area effects in or near populated areas," spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a U.N. briefing.

"Civilian casualties are rising daily, as is general human suffering," Throssell said.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 1 of 42

    IRPIN, UKRAINE - MARCH 11: Civilians continue to flee the city of Irpin, Ukraine on March 11, 2022  (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 2 of 42

    A dead body of a woman resident lies in the center park of the town of Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 3 of 42

    Firefighters spray water on a destroyed shoe factory following an airstrike in Dnipro on March 11, 2022.  (Photo by EMRE CAYLAK/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 4 of 42

    A picture shows a destroyed shoe factory following an airstrike in Dnipro on March 11, 2022. (Photo by EMRE CAYLAK/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 5 of 42

    A picture shows a destroyed shoe factory following an airstrike in Dnipro on March 11, 2022.  (Photo by EMRE CAYLAK/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 6 of 42

    A picture shows a destroyed shoe factory following an airstrike in Dnipro on March 11, 2022.  (Photo by EMRE CAYLAK/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 7 of 42

    Firefighters are seen at the site after airstrikes hit civil settlements as Russian attacks continue on Ukraine in Dnipro, Ukraine on March 11, 2022.  (Photo by STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 8 of 42

    Firefighters are seen at the site after airstrikes hit civil settlements as Russian attacks continue on Ukraine in Dnipro, Ukraine on March 11, 2022. (Photo by STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 9 of 42

    Firefighters are seen at the site after airstrikes hit civil settlements as Russian attacks continue on Ukraine in Dnipro, Ukraine on March 11, 2022.  (Photo by STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 10 of 42

    Firefighters are seen at the site after airstrikes hit civil settlements as Russian attacks continue on Ukraine in Dnipro, Ukraine on March 11, 2022.  (Photo by STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 11 of 42

    Corpses of civilians and soldiers are laid out on the floor of a morgue in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days on March 11, 2022.  (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 12 of 42

    Two men carry a body in a body bag to lay it next to others in a snow covered yard of a morgue in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days on March 11, 2022.  (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 13 of 42

     Civilians continue to flee the city of Irpin, Ukraine on March 11, 2022  (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war invasion
    Image 14 of 42

    Ukrainians pay their respects to three fallen soldiers killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war invasion
    Image 15 of 42

    Ukrainians pay their respects to three fallen soldiers killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine wr
    Image 16 of 42

    Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffins of their comrades from the church to the hearses as onlookers hold flowers and watch. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war invasion
    Image 17 of 42

    Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffins of their comrades from the church to the hearses as onlookers hold flowers and watch. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 18 of 42

    Ukrainians pay their respects to three fallen soldiers killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 19 of 42

    Ukrainian soldiers lead the funeral procession for comrades from the church to the hearses as onlookers hold flowers and watch..  (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 20 of 42

    Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffins of their comrades from the church to the hearses as onlookers hold flowers and watch.  (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 21 of 42

    Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffins of their comrades from the church to the hearses as onlookers hold flowers and watch. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 22 of 42

    Ukrainian soldiers lead the funeral procession for comrades from the church to the hearses as onlookers hold flowers and watch.  (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 23 of 42

    A picture shows the broken windows of a residential building damaged in an airstrike in Dnipro on March 11, 2022.  (Photo by EMRE CAYLAK/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 24 of 42

    A view of a destroyed building after airstrikes hit civil settlements as Russian attacks continue on Ukraine in Dnipro, Ukraine on March 11, 2022.  (Photo by STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR
    Image 25 of 42

    A Ukrainian policeman pushes a wheelchair with a woman who was evacuated from Irpin at a triage point in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 26 of 42

    Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 27 of 42

    Elderly residents hide in a basement for shelter, with no electricity, water or food in the center of the town of Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR
    Image 28 of 42

    A missile trail is seen above Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR
    Image 29 of 42

    Volunteers pass an improvised path under a destroyed bridge as they evacuate an elderly resident in Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 30 of 42

    Antonina, 84 years-old, sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated along with her twelve dogs from Irpin, at a triage point in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022 (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 31 of 42

    A man holds a baby after being evacuated from Irpin at a triage point in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR
    Image 32 of 42

    Ukrainians soldiers pass an improvised path under a destroyed bridge as they evacuate an elderly resident in Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR
    Image 33 of 42

    A Ukrainian soldier rests in a basement for shelter in the center of the town of Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR
    Image 34 of 42

    A local citizen rests in a basement for shelter in the center of the town of Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 35 of 42

    Civilians continue to flee the city of Irpin, Ukraine on March 11, 2022. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Russia ukraine war
    Image 36 of 42

    Women and children, after fleeing from Ukraine, wait in a queue to board a bus in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Friday, March 11, 2022. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.3 million have fled the country since Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on Feb. 24.  (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 37 of 42

    People try to rest at the train station in Przemysl, near the Polish-Ukrainian border, which became one of the main hubs for their relocation, on March 11, 2022. (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Russia Ukraine war poland
    Image 38 of 42

    A Ukrainian sitting man in a wheel chair, waits with other refugees at Przemysl train station, southeastern Poland, on Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

  • russia ukraine war invasion
    Image 39 of 42

    Ukrainians inside a bunker in Lviv, following the air raid alarm, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, 11 March 2022. (Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war invasion
    Image 40 of 42

    Ukrainians inside a bunker in Lviv, following the air raid alarm, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, 11 March 2022. (Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine Russia War invasion
    Image 41 of 42

    Ukraine army public affairs officer Valentin Yermolenko walks in front of a destroyed shoe factory following an airstrike in Dnipro on March 11, 2022. (Photo by EMRE CAYLAK/AFP via Getty Images)

  • RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR
    Image 42 of 42

    A ribbon in the national Ukrainian colours is fixed around a tree near Horse Guards as the remains of an anti war protest in London, Friday, March 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 