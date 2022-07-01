Expand / Collapse search
Russia scraps remaining COVID restrictions

While coronavirus restrictions are lifted, measures may be reintroduced if situation deteriorates

Reuters
Russia said on Friday it was ending all restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear masks, citing a steady decline in deaths from the virus.

However, it did not rule out reintroducing restrictive measures if the situation deteriorates.

Consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said it was "suspending previously introduced restrictions, including the mask regime, a ban on public catering at night, and a number of other measures".

It said the dynamics of the virus were consistent with global trends and 93% of confirmed cases were mild or asymptomatic.

Passengers walk along the platform of a metro station in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 8, 2021. (Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Since the start of the pandemic in Russia in April 2020, over 800,000 people have died from coronavirus or causes related to COVID-19, Reuters calculations show, with the country recording over 18 million infections.

Russia was quick to develop and launch its Sputnik V vaccine when the pandemic struck but take-up was slow, with many Russians citing distrust of the authorities and fear of new medical products. About 52% of the population has been fully vaccinated.