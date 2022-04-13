Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russia reacts harshly after Biden calls Ukraine invasion ‘genocide,' accuses US 'crimes'

Biden used the term for the first time Tuesday

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that it is "unacceptable" for President Joe Biden to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a "genocide". 

Biden made the classification for the first time Tuesday. 

"We consider this kind of effort to distort the situation unacceptable," Peskov responded, according to Reuters. 

President Joe Biden waves as he walks to speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington. Biden said that Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to a "genocide," accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to "wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

"This is hardly acceptable from a president of the United States, a country that has committed well-known crimes in recent times," he added. 

Biden had said "I called it genocide because it’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting." 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, in February.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, in February.

Biden's comments drew praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday, calling the comments "true words of a true leader." 

"Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil," Zelenskyy said on Twitter. "We are grateful for U.S. assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities." 

Fox News’ Michael Lee contributed to this report. 