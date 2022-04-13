Biden calls Russia's war in Ukraine 'genocide' for first time: LIVE UPDATES

Former Russian President and Deputy Chief of Security Council Dmitry Medvedev hinted at the possibility that Russia may soon make the death penalty legal again, according to reports from the Russian media outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Medvedev's statement comes after Russia parted ways with the Council of Europe last month, which bound the country to a moratorium on the death penalty.

Medvevdev also claimed that members of the Russian military have been subject to torture when captured by Ukrainian forces, saying there have been incidents of Russian service members having their throats cut and being shot in the knee.

But according to author and former DIA intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler, Medvedev's statement is another example of Russia's attempt to spread disinformation.

"Moscow is running another disinformation operation to normalize the narrative of the death penalty as it seeks justification to use it against captured Ukrainian military personnel or domestic opposition members," Koffler told Fox News Tuesday. "Putin recently invoked the Stalin-era 'Red Terror' tactics, calling on Russian citizens to turn in perceived traitors to Russian authorities.

"He wants to instill fear on both Russians and Ukrainians who may consider anti-Russian government activities such as protests."