Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Lavrov's plane turns around during flight to China, heads back to Moscow: Report

President Biden is slated to speak with Chinese President Xi on Friday

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Gen. Keane: What is happening to the Russians in Ukraine will not deter China Video

Gen. Keane: What is happening to the Russians in Ukraine will not deter China

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) on report that Russian invasion of Ukraine stopped China's invasion plan for Taiwan

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was allegedly on a flight headed to Beijing Thursday, but the plane turned around midway and flew back toward Moscow, according to German newspaper Bild. 

The plane allegedly turned around while over Novosibirsk, a city in Siberia, according to Bild. Fox News Digital has been unable to independently verify the outlet’s report. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pauses during his and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca's joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. 

In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pauses during his and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca's joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.  (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

It is unclear if China refused to meet with the Russian official or if Russian President Vladimir Putin called him back to Russia, according to Bild. 

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News they did not have information to share on the matter. 

CHINA TOUTS 'FRIENDSHIP' WITH RUSSIA: 'MOST IMPORTANT STRATEGIC PARTNER'

President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Feb. 4, 2022.

President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo by Alexei DruzhininTASS via Getty Images)

Others have followed the Lavrov’s alleged flight logs, which show the government plane landed in Moscow at about 6 p.m. local time, Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev posted to Twitter. 

President Biden is slated to have a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday to discuss the weeks-long war in Ukraine. 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the call is part on the Biden administration's "ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication" between the United States and China. 

CHINESE OFFICIAL EXPRESSES SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE: 'WE HAVE SEEN HOW GREAT THE UNITY OF THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE IS'

Compilation phot of Xi, Biden and Putin 

Compilation phot of Xi, Biden and Putin  (Getty Images)

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi touted the country’s friendship with Russia earlier this month and called Moscow the "most important strategic partner" to Beijing. China has also so far not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but China's ambassador to Ukraine, Fan Xiangong, praised the nation earlier this week. 

"We will always respect your state, we will develop relations on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. We will respect the path chosen by Ukrainians, because this is the sovereign right of every nation," Fan told Lviv officials on Monday, according to the Lviv regional government. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In this situation, which you have now, we will act responsibly. We have seen how great the unity of the Ukrainian people is, and that means its strength," Fan added. 