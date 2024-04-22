Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

Russia has grounds to seize Western assets after US legislative move, top lawmaker says

Less than $6 billion of Russian assets are in the US, while about 210 billion euros are in the EU

Reuters
Published
close
Russia will not stop with a little sliver of Ukraine: Sen. Joni Ernst Video

Russia will not stop with a little sliver of Ukraine: Sen. Joni Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, discusses the House passing a $95 billion foreign aid bill and the crisis at the southern border on 'Sunday Night in America.'

  • The U.S. House passed legislation allowing the transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine, prompting Russia to consider confiscating Western assets.
  • Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin warned that this move could provoke the EU to follow suit, potentially damaging the European economy.
  • Only $5 to $6 billion of Russian assets are in the U.S., while about 210 billion euros are in the European Union.

Russia now has grounds to confiscate Western assets after the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow the potential transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine, a top Russian lawmaker said on Monday.

"Washington has passed a law on the confiscation of Russian assets in order to provoke the EU to take the same step, which will be devastating for the European economy," Vyacheslav Volodin, the Duma speaker and close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said.

"Our country now has every reason to make symmetrical decisions in relation to foreign assets," said Volodin.

BLINKEN RETURNS TO CHINA WITH WARNING OVER RUSSIAN MILITARY AID

Volodin said that of the $280 billion of Russian assets frozen abroad, only $5 to $6 billion was in the United States. 

Vyacheslav Volodin

Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin attends a session during a vote for the pension reform bill at the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 26, 2018. Russia now has grounds to confiscate Western assets after the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow the potential transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine, Volodin said on Monday. (REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo)

About $224 billion was in the European Union.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House passed the "REPO Act" which would allow the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to confiscate billions of dollars’ worth of Russian assets sitting in U.S. banks and transfer them to Ukraine for reconstruction.