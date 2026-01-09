Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russia fires new ballistic missile at Ukraine, killing at least four

Moscow claims strike was retaliation for alleged drone attack on Putin's residence that Ukraine and Trump dispute

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Russia releases drone footage of alleged Ukraine attack on Putin residence Video

Russia releases drone footage of alleged Ukraine attack on Putin residence

Russia releases drone footage after alleged Putin residence attack faces widespread skepticism. (Credit APTN)

Russia's Defense Ministry said it used a new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile Friday in a deadly strike on Ukraine.

Four people were killed and at least 22 were injured, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Russia said the attack was retaliation for what Moscow claimed was a Ukrainian drone strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence last month. Both Ukraine and President Donald Trump have disputed that claim.

The attack occurred hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alerted the nation that Russia intended to launch a large-scale offensive.

ZELENSKYY DENIES RUSSIAN CLAIM THAT UKRAINE ATTACKED PUTIN RESIDENCE

damaged residential building

A residential building was damaged after a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Zelenskyy said that Russia was aiming to take advantage of the frigid weather in the capital, which made roads and streets icy.

The missile traveled at a speed of more than 8,000 miles per hour, according to the Western Command of Ukraine's Air Force.

Several districts in Kyiv were hit in the attack and an emergency medical aid worker was among those killed, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko.

RUSSIA ALLEGES ATTACK ON PUTIN RESIDENCE AS UKRAINE DENIES CLAIM AHEAD OF TRUMP TALKS

residential building burns

A residential building burned after a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukraine's security service said that five rescue workers suffered injuries while responding to the site of ongoing attacks.

A drone crashed onto the roof of a multistory building in the Desnyanskyi district and the first two floors of a residential building were also damaged as a result of the attack.

Running water and electricity were disrupted in parts of the capital, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

A residential building burns

Smoke rises over a residential building in Kyiv after a Russian missile attack on Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The latest attack also involved other ground-and-sea-launched missiles targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure the western city of Lviv, according to its mayor, Andriy Sadoviy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

