Russia
Published

Russia's entire Pacific Fleet goes on high alert for surprise war games

Russia continues to maintain powerful presence in Pacific despite ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Russia's Pacific Fleet is on high alert as the superpower announced war games to test the military's ability to respond to foreign aggression. 

All ships will remain on high alert and prepared for snap drills at a moment's notice, according to the Friday announcement.

Drills are expected to demand complex responses systems including missile launches and long-range bombers.

In this handout image supplied by Host photo agency / RIA Novosti, Pacific Fleet ships during the naval parade during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, May 9, 2015 in Vladivostok , Russia.

Despite its ongoing invasion of neighbor Ukraine, the Russian military has maintained a strong presence in the Pacific, performing high-profile drills and drawing complaints from neighbors.

In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks during a meeting with high level officers in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 14, 2023.

Last month, Moscow conducted a notable missile attack simulation involving two of its boats firing on a mock enemy warship about 60 miles away.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles. The Moskit, whose official NATO-designated name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that can carry conventional payloads or nuclear warheads.

In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian high level officers listen to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 14, 2023.

In September, Japan protested military exercises Russian held on the Kuril Islands — some of which are claimed by Japan. Tokyo has similarly expressed concern about Russian and Chinese warships conducting shooting drills in the Sea of Japan.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com