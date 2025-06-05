Russia drone strike kills 5 in Ukraine after Putin promised retaliation in Trump call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Russian drone strike in Ukraine left at least five people dead, including a 1-year-old and his mother and grandmother, in an attack occurring just hours after President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that six drones hit the city of Pryluky, sparking a rescue operation that ended in tragedy for one first responder in particular, who lost his wife, daughter and grandson in the attack.

RUSSIA LAUNCHES LARGEST AERIAL ATTACK OF UKRAINE WAR, KILLING AT LEAST 12

"Last night, Russia struck Pryluky in the Chernihiv region with six attack drones. A rescue operation continued throughout the night. Unfortunately, there have been injuries and fatalities. One of the rescuers arrived to deal with the aftermath right at his own home — it turned out that a ‘Shahed’ drone had struck exactly his house. Tragically, his wife, daughter, and one-year-old grandson were killed. And this is already the 632nd child lost since the full-scale war began," Zelenskyy wrote on X after the attack.

In a now-deleted Truth Social post, Trump said that his conversation with Putin was "good" but that it was "not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace." Trump revealed that he and Putin discussed Ukraine’s recent attack on Russia’s warplanes and the Kremlin’s intent to respond.

It now seems as though the attack in Pryluky was Moscow's response.

RUSSIA BLAMED FOR OVERNIGHT STRIKE ON KYIV THAT KILLED AT LEAST 9, INJURED DOZENS, INCLUDING CHILDREN

"We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump wrote.

On June 1, Ukraine launched a drone attack on airfields in Serbia and in the far north, where Russia keeps heavy bombers, according to Reuters. The outlet added that the U.S. assessed that up to 20 planes were hit in Ukraine’s attack.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced on Thursday that the Russian planes hit in the Ukrainian attack would be repaired.