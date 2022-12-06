Russia deploys missile defense systems on island near Japan, vows 'round-the-clock watch'

Russia’s Defense Ministry has released new images showing its military deploying mobile missile defense systems on an island near Japan that is part of a disputed territory.

The rollout occurred on the northern Kuril island of Paramushir, one of a chain of islands between Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and Japan. Tokyo has laid claim to the southern Kuril Islands – which Russia considers to be their own – in an ongoing territorial dispute dating back to World War II, according to Reuters.

"Coastal servicemen of the Pacific Fleet will keep a round-the-clock watch to control the adjacent water area and strait zones," the news agency quoted the defense ministry as saying.

Japan is one of many countries that has sanctioned Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday that Japan’s government will monitor the new Russian deployment closely, Reuters reports.

The Russian Bastion missile defense systems that were deployed reportedly have a range of 310 miles.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said a military camp has been set up in Paramushir as well, allowing troops to be deployed there year-round, according to Reuters.

The military maneuvers come a year after Russia set up Bastion systems on Matua, which is part of the central Kuril Islands, the news agency adds.

"Russia's steps to boost its presence suggest that the islands will continue to play a pernicious role in the future of Russo-Japanese relations and that Japan and the United States should deepen consultations regarding Russia's activities in the region," the Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote in a September report quoted by Reuters.