Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

Russia to construct Central Asia's first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan agreement

The Russian project involves building 6 nuclear reactors with the total capacity of 330 megawatts

Associated Press
Published
close
UN Security Council calls for responsible arms transfers amid Ukraine-Russia war Video

UN Security Council calls for responsible arms transfers amid Ukraine-Russia war

The U.N.’s High Representative for Disarmament Affairs cautioned states involved in transferring arms to Ukraine or Russia to act responsibly as the war shows no signs of stopping. (Credit: UNTV via Associated Press)

  • Russia and Uzbekistan have signed an accord for Moscow to construct a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to ensure cooperation in Uzbekistan's nuclear energy market.
  • This project would mark Central Asia's first nuclear power plant, strengthening Russia's regional influence.

Russia and Uzbekistan signed an accord Monday for Moscow to build a small nuclear power plant in the Central Asian country, as Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in the Uzbek capital with Uzbekistan leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Mirziyoyev hailed the project as "vital" in remarks after the talks, noting that Uzbekistan has "its own large reserves of uranium." Putin, in turn, vowed to "do everything in order to work effectively on Uzbekistan's (nuclear energy) market."

If the agreement is implemented, the plant would become the first in Central Asia, further increasing Russia's influence in the region.

BIDEN DRIVING CHINA, RUSSIA INTO 'SHOCKING' PARTNERSHIP, EXPERT WARNS: 'BLUNDER OF THE HIGHEST ORDER'

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti quoted the Russian state-owned energy corporation, Rosatom, as saying that the project envisions building six reactors with the total capacity of 330 megawatts. According to Russian media, the two countries were earlier discussing building a nuclear power plant of a larger capacity — of 2.4 gigawatts.

Vladimir Putin, left, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attend a signing ceremony following a meeting in expanded format at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on May 27, 2024. Russia and Uzbekistan signed an accord on Monday for Moscow to build a small nuclear power plant in the Central Asian country. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Putin also promised to increase gas deliveries to Uzbekistan.

The talks between Putin and Mirziyoyev took place in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, where the Russian leader traveled on Sunday in his third foreign trip since being inaugurated for a fifth presidential term earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He first went to China, where he expressed appreciation for China’s proposals for talks to end the Ukraine conflict, and later to Belarus where Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons.

The trips reflect the Kremlin's ongoing effort to shore up support amid unabating tensions with the West over the conflict in Ukraine.