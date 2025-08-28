Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Iran

Russia blames Trump for Iran nuclear crisis, says E3 has turned to 'diplomacy at the barrel of the gun'

Russia and China counter E3 push to enforce snapback sanctions on Iran with draft resolution

By Caitlin McFall Fox News
close
'NOT AN EASY SITUATION': IAEA director general unpacks state of Iran inspections Video

'NOT AN EASY SITUATION': IAEA director general unpacks state of Iran inspections

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi discusses the Iran nuclear program on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia on Thursday struck out against President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and argued Washington is to blame for Tehran’s non-compliance with the international treaty. 

The accusation came just hours after the U.K., France and Germany (E3) alerted the UN Security Council that they had initiated the snapback mechanism to reimpose severe UN sanctions on Iran within 30-days, following its non-compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA.)

"The United States abandoned JCPOA, and since then the situation started [to] deteriorate," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s UN Ambassador, said Thursday.

"We should not confuse the real source of the problem that happened in 2018," he added in reference to Trump’s decision to drop the U.S. from the JCPOA over Iran’s alleged violation of the agreement. 

Dmitry Polyanskiy

Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation, speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine at the U.N. Headquarters on  in New York City on March 26, 2025.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

UK, FRANCE, GERMANY TRIGGER UN SANCTIONS ON IRAN OVER 'SIGNIFICANT' NUCLEAR PROGRAM DEFIANCE

Though Trump has repeatedly claimed Tehran was violating the agreement, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as well as the other signatories on the JCPOA said there was no evidence that Iran had begun expanding its nuclear program until 2019 – a stance it continues to hold.

"We all know that the measures that were taken by Iran in terms of uranium enrichment, they were taken in response to the U.S. withdrawal from JCPOA," the Russian diplomat said Thursday.  "And these measures can easily be reviewed."

Russia and China on Thursday introduced a draft UNSC resolution in an attempt to extend the timeline of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement by six months and therefore extend when sanctions can be put on Tehran.

But given Iran’s refusal to comply when a similar extension was floated in July by E3 negotiators, it seems unlikely that the U.S., France or the U.K., as permanent members of the UNSC, will agree to push the action forward.

A map shows damage to Iran's Fordow nuclear site after being struck by the United States in Operation Midnight Hammer.

A map shows damage to Iran's Fordow nuclear site after being struck by the United States in Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, 2025. (Fox News)

IRAN SEEKS CHINA, RUSSIA HELP TO STALL UN SANCTIONS AHEAD OF NUCLEAR TALKS WITH EUROPEANS

The U.S. has long called on the other signatories to reinforce snapback sanctions on Iran for the violations after it lost its ability to do so by bowing out of the agreement in 2018.

But despite clear evidence that Iran has in recent years violated the JCPOA, including by amassing up to 45 times the amount of enriched uranium that it is permitted to have, operating advanced centrifuges and denying the IAEA access to its nuclear sites, the Russian official claimed the "move by E3 cannot and should not entail any legal or procedural effect."

"It's a mere escalatory step," he continued. "Western countries…don't care about diplomacy, and they care only about, blackmail and, threats, and coercion of independent countries."

A UK official confirmed Thursday morning that attempts to reach a diplomatic solution with Iran have been ongoing for years, including in 2022 when a proposal was agreed to by all JCPOA participants, including Russia and China, but which Iran rejected. 

China, Russia, Iran meeting on nuclear program

Chinese Foreign Minister Wag Yi, stands with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, left, and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazeem Gharibabadi, right, before a meeting regarding the Iranian nuclear issue at Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China on March 14, 2025. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The official also said that there had been "very intense diplomacy" over the last "12 months, 6 months, 6 weeks," but which Russia appeared to dismiss on Thursday.

"The world is at a crossroads," Polyanskiy said. "It's quite clear. One option is peace, diplomacy and goodwill. 

"Another option is…diplomacy at the barrel of the gun…extortion and blackmail," he added. 

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's questions.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.

Close modal

Continue