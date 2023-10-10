Russia attempting return to UN Human Rights Council

Russia is seeking to reclaim its position on the United Nations' Human Rights Council.

The Eastern European superpower was removed from the council after its invasion of Ukraine, but is hoping to field enough votes from nations in the Global South to take back its seat.

Russia is eligible to rejoin the international body for the 2024-2026 term.

NORTH KOREA-RUSSIA BORDER RAIL TRAFFIC SURGING WITH UNKNOWN CARGO, SATELLITE IMAGERY SHOWS

The U.S. and other UN member countries have spoken out in opposition to Russia's eligibility, claiming their appointment would jeopardize the legitimacy of the organization.

"Russia’s re-election to that body, while it openly continues to commit war crimes and other atrocities, would be an ugly stain that would undermine the credibility of the institution and the United Nations," said senior U.S. diplomat Robert Wood, according to the Moscow Times.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Vassily Nebenzia claimed the U.N. believed in an inaccurate dichotomy between "beacons of democracy" and "rogue states," according to reports.

ZELENSKYY ACCUSES RUSSIA OF 'TERROR' FOLLOWING BOMBING OF UKRAINIAN VILLAGE THAT KILLED 52: 'ABSOLUTE EVIL'

"No member state can claim to be immune from human rights violations. But the solution is to strengthen international regulation," Nebenzia said.

During an annual discussion forum Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed support for reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to include his country as a member.

The UNSC previously accepted India as a temporary member, allowing it to join for two years. This membership expired in 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I believe we should adapt international law to current needs and changing global situations. Countries with substantial influence in international affairs, like India with its 1.5 billion people and over 7% GDP growth, deserve representation and the opportunity to contribute to resolving global issues," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club’s annual conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia.

He added, "India's high-tech exports are growing exponentially, making it stronger each year under Prime Minister Modi's leadership."

Russia was suspended from the council in April 2022, when it lost a 93-24 vote among member countries.

Fox News Digital's Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.