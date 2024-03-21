Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

Russia aborts space launch, holding 3 astronauts seconds before lift off

The aborted launch was a significant mishap for the Russian space program, reports say

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Russia aborted the launch of three astronauts to the International Space Station moments before they were scheduled to lift off Thursday, but the crew was safe, officials said.

The Russian Soyuz rocket was to carry NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.

The launch was aborted by an automatic safety system about 20 seconds before the scheduled liftoff at 1321 GMT. No cause was immediately given, but NASA said the crew was safe and would be extracted quickly from their Soyuz capsule.

NASA WELCOMES ITS NEWEST CLASS OF ASTRONAUTS AFTER TWO-YEAR TRAINING IN HOUSTON

russian space agency aborts mission

NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, and Belarus spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, right, pose for a picture moments before they depart for their Soyuz launch to the International Space Station.  (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

While the crew wasn't in danger, the aborted launch was a significant mishap for the Russian space program.

It followed an October 2018 launch failure, when a Soyuz rocket carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’ Alexei Ovchinin to the International Space Station failed two minutes after their launch, sending their rescue capsule into a steep ride back to a safe landing.

US AND JAPAN CALL FOR BAN OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN OUTER SPACE

The space station, which has served as a symbol of post-Cold War international cooperation, is now one of the last remaining areas of cooperation between Russia and the West amid tensions over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. NASA and its partners hope to continue operating the orbiting outpost until 2030.