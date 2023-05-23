Expand / Collapse search
Mexico
Published

Roman Catholic priest killed in Mexico; 9th under current administration

Priest killing came 1 day after Mexican Episcopal Conference condemned previous attack in Durango

Associated Press
A Roman Catholic priest has been killed in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, the ninth killed during the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center identified the priest as Rev. Javier García Villafaña, who had been assigned to the Capacho parish in Huandacareo just one month earlier.

The killing came one day after the Mexican Episcopal Conference expressed its solidarity and condemnation of an attack against Monsignor Faustino Armendáriz Jiménez, archbishop of the northern state of Durango.

Mexico Fox News graphic

A priest was killed in the western Mexican state of Michoacan a day after the Mexican Episcopal Conference expressed its condemnation of another attack against an archbishop. (Fox News)

On Sunday, an elderly man tried to stab Armendáriz in Durango’s cathedral. The archbishop escaped uninjured.

The conference confirmed García's murder and said it was preparing to release a statement.

The Catholic Multimedia Center said in the statement that García was shot while driving near Capacho on the shores of Cuitzeo lake.