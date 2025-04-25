Reporter's Notebook: From John Paul II to Francis, covering two historic papacies

Two popes . . . Francis and John Paul II . . . their deaths separated by almost exactly twenty years. Both world-renowned figures and similar in personal approach . . . but the two were different, as well. I had the honor of covering both.

The news of the death of Pope Francis came just as I was returning to London from a long Easter weekend in the States. While Francis had been seriously ill, he also seemed to be on the mend, so his quick and quiet death at his modest apartment in the Santa Marta guesthouse caught many by surprise. A planned "catnap" by me at home turned into a quick dash to our UK studio.

In a series of "live shots," I talked about a man who seemed so familiar to all. They called him the "People’s Pope." And no wonder. The first from the Americas. For 12 years a champion of the downtrodden, victims of war, hunger and poverty. Taking on big global issues like inequality and global warming. Tangling, with degrees of success, with issues inside the Roman Catholic Church like sex abuse and the roles of women and gays. All with a personal, humble and humorous touch.

FOX NEWS TO AIR SPECIAL LIVE COVERAGE OF POPE FRANCIS' FUNERAL ON SATURDAY

And at the same time, in my mind, there were memories of the passing of Pope John Paul II. I was there in Vatican City on a chilly night in April 2005, reporting with the Fox News team. The pope was literally on his deathbed in his Apostolic Palace apartment overlooking St. Peter’s Square, where tens of thousands had gathered in a mass vigil. And then the lights went out.

We detailed, too, that night, the life of this man who had captured the spirit of the world. A strong voice for freedom and democracy. Who had played a big role in bringing down communism in his homeland of Poland and elsewhere. John Paul II tried to bring the world together as he kept church rulings in line. I had covered him for 26 years, starting as a "cub" producer at his conclave in 1978.

After both deaths, the same words were used by Vatican officials to describe the "trip" the Popes took on those fateful days: "He has returned to the house of his father."

The passing of a pope is just the beginning of a lengthy process when the Vatican turns over the keys to the church of 1.3 billion global followers to a new leader. A massive ceremony-laden funeral is then followed by the drama of the selection of a new pope, the conclave with its black smoke for no decision . . . white smoke for a new Pope. And then their inauguration.

The cardinals who gathered in the wake of the passing of John Paul II chose Pope Benedict XVI a more conservative and more elderly leader than they’d picked before. He would only serve for eight years. His resignation (he died in 2022) paved the way for another conclave, which chose the Argentinian Pope Francis.

POPE FRANCIS REVEALED BURIAL WISHES JUST DAYS AFTER BECOMING POPE IN 2013

Both John Paul II and Francis were thought to be long-shot outsiders. Speculation is now building about the choice to be made in the upcoming papal "election." Will it return the papacy to Italian dominance or spread its reach to a new country and continent? Will the new pope revive a more conservative approach to the church or stay in the modern spirit of Francis?

The coming days will tell.

Many of us carry our own reminders of those who have passed. In my case, literally. In 2005, a Vatican insider gave me rosary beads blessed by John Paul II. I’ve kept them with me on all my sometimes-rough travels since. From Afghanistan and Iraq . . . to the Mideast and Ukraine.

I also keep with me the memory of my late mother. She was a big fan of the Polish pontiff. She died of Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, which ravages the body. Similar to some of the effects of Parkinson’s disease that contributed to John Paul II’s death.

Born of humble stock, I know Mom would also have liked the simple faith of Pope Francis. And how he passed. There are some who say he held off his "departure" until the Monday after the events of Easter, so as not to spoil that most holy day in the Roman Catholic calendar.

CLICK HERE TO GET TO THE FOX NEWS APP

Just like some in my family think, my mother held off her passing until the day after my April birthday. Considerate of others to the end.

Rest in Peace Francis. Although I’m sure you’ll have a lot of catching up to do with all your friends "upstairs"!