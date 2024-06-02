Radical climate activist vandalizes famous painting in Paris

Paris authorities arrested a radical climate protester Saturday after she vandalized a famous painting by Claude Money at the Orsay Museum.

The protester, who was part of the French environmental activist group, Riposte Alimentaire, targeted Monet’s 1973 painting "Les Coquelicots" by covering it with a large red sticker and gluing her hand to the wall.

The red sticker depicted an apocalyptic, futuristic vision of the same scene. Riposte Alimentaire, which translates to "Food Response," in French, said the scene is supposed to show what the field would look like in 2100, "ravaged by flames and drought," if more action isn't taken against climate change.

YOUTH-LED CLIMATE CHANGE LAWSUITS GAIN MOMENTUM WITH BACKING OF LIBERAL, DARK MONEY GROUP

The woman was detained pending investigation, according to Paris police. It was unclear whether the incident damaged the painting.

Saturday marked the latest actions by protesters with Riposte Alimentaire, targeting artworks in France in calls for action to protect food supplies from further damage to the climate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The museum, known in French as the Musée d'Orsay, is a top tourist destination and home to some of the world's most-loved Impressionist works.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.