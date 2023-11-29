Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Quick thinking ‘mermaid’ narrowly escapes drowning after tail gets caught in aquarium tank

The woman had only seconds to react before running out of air

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Quick thinking ‘mermaid’ escapes drowning after tail gets caught in aquarium tank Video

Quick thinking ‘mermaid’ escapes drowning after tail gets caught in aquarium tank

A video has captured the terrifying moment when a woman swimming in a mermaid costume almost drowned after her tail became stuck at the bottom of an aquarium tank. (Credit: Zizwe Ndwandwe via Storyful)

A woman swimming in a mermaid costume had a narrow escape from drowning after her tail became stuck at the bottom of a massive aquarium tank in a shopping mall, with the terrifying moment captured on video.

The woman, a professional mermaid from South Africa, had seconds to react with her quick thinking saving her from a potentially deadly and tragic situation. 

The terrifying moment unfolded inside a shopping mall in Randburg, South Africa, on Saturday while the woman was swimming inside the tank in front of shoppers. 

'LITTLE MERMAID' REMAKE CONDEMNED FOR 'ERASING' SLAVERY IN THE CARIBBEAN: 'BORDERLINE DANGEROUS'

Mermaid in tank

A woman swimming in a mermaid costume had a narrow escape from drowning after her tail became stuck at the bottom of a massive aquarium tank in a shopping mall. (Zizwe Ndwandwe via Storyful)

In the video, captured by shopper Zizwe Ndwandwe, the woman can be seen at the bottom of the aquarium waving and then blowing a kiss at people who are outside the tank looking in.

The woman then makes a move to swim to the surface to catch her breath, but the tail of her costume becomes stuck in an artificial reef on the tank’s floor. 

11 DEAD, SCORES INJURED AFTER SOUTH AFRICAN MINE ELEVATOR PLUMMETS 650 FEET

Mermaid stuck in tank

The woman makes a move to swim to the surface to catch her breath, but the tail of her costume becomes stuck in an artificial reef. (Zizwe Ndwandwe via Storyful)

Struggling for breath, she tries to swim free of the reef but soon realizes the tail has become stuck.

She can then be seen instantly whipping off the costume in order to break free and quickly swimming to the surface to gasp for air.

With no other worker in sight, it appears that the woman’s alertness to a potentially perilous situation saved her. 

Mermaid blows kisses

In the video, the woman can be seen at the bottom of the aquarium waving and then blowing a kiss at people seconds before the situation turned potentially deadly. (Zizwe Ndwandwe via Storyful)

Ndwandwe said it wasn’t the first time such an incident took place at the aquarium. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She told Storyful that a male professional mermaid also had his tail snagged in the tank, but another mermaid was luckily there to help set him free.

A mermaid is a mythical sea creature, often described as having the head and upper body of a woman and a fish's tail from the waist area down.

Mermaids have been made popular due to movies such as Disney’s "The Little Mermaid."

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.